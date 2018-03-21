Isleham Co-op's window smashed through by cigarette thieves

A gang of five balaclava-clad men smashed through the window of a village store last night and made off with thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes and tobacco.

Isleham’s West Street Co-op was targeted by the gang at about 11.25pm, who used sledgehammers to break through the side window to access the store.

Taking its cigarettes and tobacco, the men escaped in a car along Mill Street and Malting Lane.

Det Stg Emma Smith said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen these men of the vehicle in the moments leading up to and after the burglary.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CF0150400318 or report online at cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."