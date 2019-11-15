Inquests opened into the deaths of Harry Fussey and Louis Cope-Cornell, who died in a car crash just outside Newmarket

Inquests have today been formally opened into the deaths of two friends in a car crash just outside Newmarket.

Harry Fussey, 19, and Louis Cope-Cornell, 22, both from Newmarket, were travelling in a car which left the B1065 Dullingham Road on Tuesday, September 3.

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich was told that the vehicle being driven by Harry with Louis as a front seat passenger had negotiated a railway level crossing before leaving the road and colliding with a tree.

Louis Cope-Cornell and Harry Fussey (21700345)

Senior Coroners Officer Julie Leacock told the hearing that the car had ended up nose-first in a deep ditch.

The crash was reported to police at 2.30am but the engine of the car was found to be cold when emergency services arrived at the scene, indicating that the accident had happened some time earlier.

Louis Cope-Cornell (21700348)

Senior Suffolk Coroner Nigel Parsley was told that both men were declared dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Louis was later identified by an uncle while Harry's identity was confirmed using dental records.

Harry Fussey (21700367)

Post mortem examinations on both men were later conducted at the West Suffolk Hospital by consultant pathologist Dr Karl Love. Details of his conclusions have not been released at this stage.

Mr Parsley formally opened the inquests and then adjourned the hearings to allow the completion of reports.

Full inquests are due to be held on March 10.