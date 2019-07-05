Inquests into deaths of Newmarket mother and son set to open

Inquests into the deaths of a Newmarket mother and son are set to be opened on Thursday.

In April emergency services were called to a house in Park Avenue where the bodies of 28-year-old Snehashree Sudarshan and her four-year-old son Abhay Rao had been discovered by a member of the public.

Suffolk Police said its detectives did not believe there was any third party involvement in the deaths.

Home Office post-mortem examinations concluded that both the mother and son died 'as a result of compression of the neck in association with wounding to the neck'.

Abhay's death was treated as murder while his mother's death was described as 'not suspicious'.

On Thursday Nigel Parsley, Suffolk's senior coroner, is set to open and adjourn the inquests into their deaths at Suffolk Coroners Court, in Ipswich.

A full inquest date will then be decided.