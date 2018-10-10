Inquest opens into Newmarket man's death

Ipswich Coroner's Court

An inquest has been opened into the death of elderly Newmarket man who died in hospital three days after suffering a fall at his home.

Eighty-one-year-old Michael Moore, of High Street, had been admitted to West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, after sustaining a fractured thigh on September 6.

Suffolk Coroners’ Court at Ipswich heard on October 1 that Mr Moore underwent surgery but his condition had deteriorated.

Assistant Suffolk coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone said the cause of death, which followed respiratory failure, had been recorded as acute bleeding.

The inquest was adjourned to allow the completion of investigations and reports.