Inquest opened into the death of Newmarket mother-of-two Clare Nash

An inquest into the death of a mother-of-two who was stabbed to death at her Newmarket home has been opened.

Thirty-three-year-old Clare Nash was found by paramedics with severe injuries at her Brickfields Avenue house on January 16, Suffolk Coroners Court was told.

Police were called to the address by her house mate, who dialed 999 at about 9.35pm to report a man was threatening her with a knife.

Floral tributes left for Clare Nash in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket (28023359)

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick told area coroner Jaqueline Devonish that Miss Nash was given medical treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charles Jessop, 28, of Bakers Row was charged with her murder in the early hours of January 17 and is expected to appear before Ipswich Crown Court in July.

Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket (28023393)

Ms Devonish opened and adjourned the inquest until the police investigation had concluded.

