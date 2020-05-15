Inquest opened into death of Newmarket woman who died in Cyprus hotel blaze

An inquest into the death of a Newmarket woman, who died in a Cyprus hotel blaze just two days after Christmas, has been opened and adjourned.

Seventy-one-year-old Patricia Hughes died on December 27 last year, Suffolk Coroners' Court heard at a hearing in Ipswich today.

The court heard her long-time partner, Pat McGhee, had been woken up by the sound of popping in their room at the LA Hotel in Lapta where they had been staying on a Christmas break.

Patricia Hughes (34744149)

He had woken Mrs Hughes up before he had headed for the nearest exit thinking she was behind him.

But Mrs Hughes had gone to the bathroom, whereas he had jumped off a balcony to escape the blaze and, as a result, suffered injuries to his legs.

A post-mortem was carried out by Dr Karl Love at West Suffolk Hospital, but no medical cause of death was given at the hearing.

The inquest into Mrs Hughes' death was adjourned by senior coroner Nigel Parsley until October 29 when a full hearing will be held.

Mrs Hughes and Mr McGhee, who were on a Christmas break, had lived at their Racing Welfare flatat Rous Memorial Court in Old Station Road for about eight years, having previously lived in another of the charity’s properties in Jack Jarvis Close.

Back in 2012 Mrs Hughes had beenone of the residents introduced to the Princess Royal when she visited Rous Memorial Court to officially open a £1.8 million housing project which created 16 affordable flats for racing and stud staff.

