The Newmarket schoolgirl who had the lower part of her left leg amputated after she was hit by a bus in Exning Road, has thanked everyone who has raised money to help her with her recovery.

Ten-year-old Evelina Kravale has had a prosthetic limb fitted and on Friday took part in a sponsored walk organised by Laureate Community Academy where she is a Year 6 pupil.

She, together with her fellow pupils, staff, parents, and students from Newmarket Academy, were raising funds for the Isleham-based Steel Bones amputee charity which has been particularly supportive ofthe school, as well as her ongoing care.

Evelina,who will be joining her sister as an academy student later this year, has been back at school since the start of the new term in January.

The accident, as a result of which also sustained a broken collarbone, happened on November 7 last year as she was making her way home from school.

When the extent of her injuries became known, her family and friends started a fund-raising appeal which residents of Newmarket were quick to support.

And on Friday, speaking for the first time publicly since her accident, Evelina said thank you to everyone who had helped her.

The horse-mad youngster, whose favourite books are Black Beauty and War Horse, said: “I am very glad to be back at school and I am very grateful to everyone who has done things for me.”

David Perkins, head teacher at Laureate, which is helping to manage the funds raised for her, said: “Evelina has made tremendous progress and we are very proud of her.

“The money raised has helped pay for adaptations at the family home and will be used to continue to support her as she grows.

“She has had a prosthetic limb fitted and is coping very well but she will need a new one every year. Evelina is very sporty so in future she may also be looking at a special blade. The money raised for her has made a huge difference to her and her family and they would like to pass on their thanks and their extreme gratitude for all the help and support they have received.”

Participants in the academy’s Walk4 A Difference – who included ultra marathon runner Ben Blowes, who organised a 24-hour 100-mile charity run which raised around £20,000 for Evelina – had the target of walking 20,000 laps in a single day, equivalent to 2,500 miles andthe cost in pounds of a prosthetic leg.

