By Dan Barker
Published: 12:02, 25 June 2020
 | Updated: 12:34, 25 June 2020

In this week's Newmarket Journal we have the story of frustrated residents who have been fined for parking outside their homes who are now calling on a council to introduce parking zones in the town.

Also in this week's paper Kentford's world-renowned Animal Health Trust is proposing to shut its small animal and equine referral clinics in a bid to secure its future.

A church community has come together to combat isolation throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

This week in the Newmarket Journal (37246854)
And we have news of a welcome discovery in an overflowing brown bin in Tuddenham.

Also, to mark the long-awaited return of racing, we have our 12 page Back on Track special.

