In this week's Newmarket Journal we have the story of frustrated residents who have been fined for parking outside their homes who are now calling on a council to introduce parking zones in the town.

Also in this week's paper Kentford's world-renowned Animal Health Trust is proposing to shut its small animal and equine referral clinics in a bid to secure its future.

A church community has come together to combat isolation throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

This week in the Newmarket Journal (37246854)

And we have news of a welcome discovery in an overflowing brown bin in Tuddenham.

Also, to mark the long-awaited return of racing, we have our 12 page Back on Track special.

All this and more for just £1. Support your local paper and pick up a copy today. You can subscribe to our paper and app bundle here.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at news@newmarketjournal.co.uk or call 01638 564 104.

Read more Newmarket