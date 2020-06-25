In this week's Newmarket Journal...
In this week's Newmarket Journal we have the story of frustrated residents who have been fined for parking outside their homes who are now calling on a council to introduce parking zones in the town.
Also in this week's paper Kentford's world-renowned Animal Health Trust is proposing to shut its small animal and equine referral clinics in a bid to secure its future.
A church community has come together to combat isolation throughout the coronavirus lockdown.
And we have news of a welcome discovery in an overflowing brown bin in Tuddenham.
Also, to mark the long-awaited return of racing, we have our 12 page Back on Track special.
All this and more for just £1.
