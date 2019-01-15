A fire broke out at Icewell Hill today (6531371)

Firefighters were called to a block of flats in Newmarket after a fire broke out.

Emergency services rushed to Icewell Hill just after 3pm after a first floor flat in St James set on fire.

Crews from Newmarket arrived within five minutes and the blaze was brought under control in half an hour.

District fire commander Will Tel said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

"We are working with residents to make a decision when people can go back into their flats," he said.

He said nobody had been injured and everybody had left the flat.

Six fire engines, a water bowser, a fire command centre and a high working vehicle were sent to the scene.

Mr Tel said this was a standard response to fires in high rise buildings and was to minimise any risk of the fire spreading.

Suffolk Police closed Mill Hill and Exning Road to traffic, diverting drivers around the block.