Iceland set to open a second store in Newmarket

Frozen food specialist Iceland is set to open a second store in Newmarket.

Members of Newmarket Town Council’s planning committee raised no objection to an application by the store to make modifications, including a refrigeration plant to Unit 3a, formerly Asda, on the retail park in Oaks Drive just off Fordham Road.

Ken Jones, of Iceland Foods Ltd, said the company planned to continue running the current store in Crown Walk, which only last year in common with many of the company’s outlets underwent an extensive re-fit.

The old Asda, in Oaks Drive, is set to become the town's second Iceland store (29715797)

He said the new store would be able to stock larger amounts of frozen food which, with its associated parking, would suit customers buying in bulk. “The concept of the new store is a bit different,” said Mr Jones, “it’s not a cash and carry but we will more products which can be bought in bigger bulk.”

He said said the new store would create new jobs but at this stage did not know how many and added: “The business is doing well in Newmarket which is why we are looking at a second store.”

Iceland in Crown Walk, Newmarket (29715802)

Later this year Iceland will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of its store opening in Crown Walk.

It welcomed its first customers in November 1990.

