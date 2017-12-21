Hurt pensioner waits 90 minutes in Newmarket Cemetery for 999 crew to arrive from Luton

A Newmarket pensioner lay for nearly two hours in the town’s cemetery waiting for an ambulance after falling and banging her head on a gravestone.

Eighty-one-year-old Betty Connor had been putting flowers on her mother’s grave on what would have been her birthday, when she slipped on the grass and fell smashing her face on the gravestone.

Her husband, Andre, called the ambulance service at 10.20am and was told not to move his wife and to wait for the paramedics.

What the couple did not know was that the ambulance was coming from Luton . It arrived at 11.54am. “I really did not know where I was,” said Betty. My husband panicked a bit but the staff at the cemetery were absolutely marvellous. They managed to calm him down and they took their coats off and put some under my head and found some sacks and then made a sort of hammock so I wasn’t lying on the ground.

“When the ambulance arrived they said: ‘We’ve come from Luton.’ They were very good and got me up on my feet and treated me and said I did not need to go to hospital providing I went and saw my GP.”

Betty, who lives at Studlands Park, said as a result of the fall she had sustained two black eyes and a badly bruised jaw as well as some scratches and scrapes on her legs.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “We apologise to the patient for any distress caused by the wait.

“We received a call at 10.20am to a report that a woman had suffered a fall in the cemetery and had a bleeding nose. As a result of high demand on that day, we had to prioritise the most life-threatened patients and after dispatching an ambulance to the scene, it was redirected to a call that was categorised as more life-threatening. An ambulance crew attended at 11.54am."

