Police are still hunting for a man who walked out of a Newmarket hotel without paying his bill.

In May a man left Bury Road's Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa with a 'large bill' left unpaid.

He left the hotel at about 7pm on May 22.

Bedford Lodge walkout (13825360)

If you know anything about the walkout, contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 37/32558/19.