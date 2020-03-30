Hundreds in Newmarket register for coronavirus volunteer help

Newmarket’s Coronavirus Volunteer Network went live on Tuesday and has already been swamped with calls from vulnerable, elderly or isolated residents registering for help.

The Neighbours in Need initiative, which was started by resident and registered nurse Lucinda Bennett, is being supported and co-ordinated through Newmarket Town Council which has pledged £10,000 of funding and is compiling a database of the names and addresses of those who need help.

Town councillors have stepped in to help council staff take telephone calls on the dedicated helpline number 01638 667227. Although the town council office is now closed councillors and staff are working remotely and can pick up calls.

Hundreds of people have volunteered in Newmarket to be part of the coronavirus volunteer network.

“We have had lots of residents registering with our helpline and we want them to know that in these unprecedented times they are not alone,” said acting town council manager Deborah Sarson.

“We are currently collating details of everyone who has contacted us and we will be sending out letters to them confirming their registration with the network and giving recommendations around safeguarding.”

She said under normal circumstances volunteers would be health and safety and DBS checked but in the current extraordinary circumstances this was not possible although volunteers’ details would also be on a database

“What we are trying to do is match anyone who has registered for help to a volunteer in their street or to another organisation that can offer support,” she said. “We will then advise them ofdetails of the volunteer who will be contacting them and hopefully together they will be able to build up their own rapport around what they need help with.

“Volunteers should be asked for proof of ID and residents will be able to telephone the helpline for verification.”

Hundreds of leaflets have been delivered to households across Newmarket outlining how the new volunteer network is hoping to help and the helpline is open daily from 8am to 8pm. Services offered including shopping, posting mail, dog walking, delivering meals, non-urgent prescription collection and deliveryand bringing refuse bins in and out.

