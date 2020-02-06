Staff from a Newmarket store are looking for volunteers to use the extra day in this Leap Year to do something for the community.

Wayne Dorrell, manager of Hughes, the High Street electrical store, spotted an online story about a Leap Day project to clean up villages, towns and cities all over the country and decided to organise a litter pick around Newmarket.

He tested the idea on Facebook and found there was a lot of interest, with the Yellow Brick Road between the town centre and Studlands Park top of people’s lists of places that needed a good clean.

Hughes litter pick staff: Addam Morley, Wayne Dorrell and Greg Crisp (28345469)

“We’ve had interest from a Studlands volunteer group, so I hope they’ll start picking up litter at one end and the rest of us at the other and see how we get on,” said Wayne.

Anyone who would like to help on February 29 between 10am and about 2pm can contact Wayne in person by calling at Hughes, by phone on 01638 666406 or via social media.

“Anyone who can help will be very welcome,” said Wayne. “Even if they just turn up for an hour or two, we would be very pleased to see them.”

As a thank you to helpers, Wayne is planning a goody bag with a number of small surprises courtesy of Hughes.

