Four Newmarket-trained horses have tested positive for the equine flu virus which has paralysed British racing since last week.

The affected horses are all trained by Simon Crisford in Fordham Road. His yard was one of the 174 required to undergo testing due to the fact that runners from the stable competed at Newcastle on February 5, which had been identified as a potential risk fixture.

At the moment the affected horses are all contained within Mr Crisford's yard.

Other Newmarket trainers who had runners at the meeting were Sir Mark Prescott, Michael Bell, James Fanshawe, George Scott, Phil McEntee and Michael Wigham.

The Newmarket community – including licensed trainers, veterinary surgeries, farriers, the British Racing School and all other relevant bodies – are being advised by the BHA to continue to show increased vigilance in biosecurity.

Further details of action that is being taken off the back of the latest news and how the process will operate for the decision which will be made later today regarding whether it will be possible to resume racing on Wednesday.