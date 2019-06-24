How you can race down Warren Hill in Newmarket's first soapbox derby

The event is the brainchild of Newmarket town councillor and deputy mayor James Lay and is being backed by Newmarket Town Council, Jockey Club Estates, Newmarket Racecourses, Tattersalls and tourism hub Discover Newmarket.

Newmarket is set to host its first derby for nearly 80 years – but this time racegoers will be hearing the whurr of wheels instead of thundering hooves.

The Newmarket Soapbox Derby is set to get under starter’s orders on Sunday, August 25, with businesses from the town and across the region being urged to enter a team or become a sponsor.

Up to 60 homemade carts will hurtle 700 metres down Warren Hill at around 40mph while negotiating chicanes and obstacles, as they speed all the way to the end of Moulton Road.

“Our first Soapbox Derby Day is going to be really exciting and we’re sure people across the region will want to get behind this inaugural event,” said Cllr Lay.

“It’s certainly not for the faint-hearted but we’re hoping to see some fantastically designed carts driven by brave amateur racers relying on gravity to get them down safely. We’re sure to see some rivalry but the emphasis will definitely be on having fun.”

Moulton Road will be closed to traffic as spectators line it to watch the thrills and spills of the race. There will be food and drinks stalls in the nearby trainers’ car park. Tickets will be £5 for adults and a family ticket, for two adults and two children, is £10. Free entry for children.

All profits from the event will go into a charity account and Cllr Lay said he hoped enough money would be raised to make a sizeable donation towards the skatepark project being driven by a group of town youngsters.

It was during the Second World War that the world-famous Derby was moved from Epsom and, as the New Derby, it was run at Newmarket between 1940 until 1945.

Discover Newmarket manager Megan Pollexfen added: “We’re expecting thousands of people to attend Newmarket’s Soapbox Derby Day and experience everything our magnificent town has to offer.

To find out more about the event and how to enter go to newmarketsoapboxderby.org.uk.