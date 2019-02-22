West Suffolk House. (7378075)

With the deadline only a week away, less than half the people on the waiting list for social housing in Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury have made sure of their place on a new register which comes into effect on April 1.

A final reminder has been sent to all 2,500 people on the list warning them that they could lose their chance to bid on houses if they fail to re-register by February 28. As of Tuesday, 1,169 had responded.

It is necessary because Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury councils, due to amalgamate in May as West Suffolk District Council, are changing their IT provider for the database they use for for the Home-Link letting scheme.

A council spokesman said everyone on the current housing register had already received two emails plus a text message where a mobile number was provided with some also being sent a back-up letter.

Cllr Sara Mildmay-White, the council cabinet member for housing, said that people who missed the deadline would still be able to re-register but could be unable to view and bid for properties after April 1 while their application was assessed and verified. Anyone failing to do so by April 1 would be unable to access Home-Link

Re-registration is available at home-link.org.uk or visit the council website.