House in Newmarket's Studlands Park cordoned off by police

A house in Newmarket's Studlands Park has been cordoned off by police as part of a major emergency service response.

At about 10.30pm police and ambulance crews arrived to the terraced house in Brickfields Avenue.

There is a significant emergency service presence at the home with more than seven police cars, an ambulance and an air ambulance sent to the scene.

Studlands Park, Brickfields Avenue (26929485)

The property has now been cordoned off by officers and Brickfields Avenue is closed between Waterloo Close and Highclere Close.

Suffolk Police have been contacted for more information.

Studlands Park, Brickfields Avenue (26929487)

Do you know what happened? Email dan.barker@newmarketjournal.co.uk or call 01638 564 103 and leave your contact details.

Read more Newmarket