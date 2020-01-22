Hotel saves the day and gives Newmarket Lions a home

Newmarket Lions club has found itself a new home after the Rutland Arms Hotel, its regular meeting place for 40 years, closed for a major refurbishment.

Now the club, which regularly raises funds for local charities, will be meeting at the Rosary Hotel, in Exning, where it will have its first meeting tonight.

Club member Chris Rawlinson said: “We are so grateful to the hotel’s owner for stepping in to help us because without his offer we would almost certainly have had to fold.

“We have been active in the town since 1976 and most people will remember us for our work with hospital radio back in the 70s and 80s, the Newmarket and Exning firework displays over 40 years, the Two Counties Motor Show at the Rowley Mile racecourse and collecting presents for less fortunate children at Christmas.

“Every penny that we raise in fund-raising as a club goes mainly to local good causes and local charities and if we had have to have found money for room hire then our membership costs would have sky rocketed and that would have meant the end of the club, which we think would have been a huge loss to the town. I would like to thank The Rutland Arms Hotel for its support over the last 40 years.”

Now it has a new venue, the club will be able to plan for its Charter celebration next month when it invites clubs from across the whole of East Anglia to attend.

Next month the Lions will be joining forces with the town’s Rotary Club for a fund-raising Snowdrop Stroll at Landwade Hall in Exning on February 16.

