Homeless get gift of 'proper posh food' after event at Newmarket Racecourse called off

Food intended for an up-market event at Newmarket Racecourse was donated to homeless people when it was called off because of bad weather.

The Cambridge Insurance Institute had booked its annual buffet at the Rowley Mile last Tuesday but because of the bad weather guests had begun to drop out.

“In the end they decided to cancel it altogether so we were left with food for 120 guests all prepped and ready to go,” said Newmarket Racecourses Ltd event organiser Hannah Forbester.

“It was Martin Hennell of the Cambridge Insurance Institute who came up with the suggestion that it should be donated to Jimmy’s Night Shelter in Cambridge

“We liaised with the caterers who cooked the hot food and helped package it all up and then we delivered it in one of our vans,” said Hannah.

Jimmy’s Shelter, in East Road, normally caters for about 30 rough sleepers every night but the recent bitterly cold weather had seen many more seeking shelter.

“They were delighted to accept the gift of the food,” said Hannah. “They really appreciated what had been described in the shelter as ‘proper posh food’.”