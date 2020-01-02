Holiday ends in tragedy as Newmarket pensioner dies in Cyprus hotel blaze

A police investigation is under way in Cyprus following the death of a Newmarket woman in a hotel fire.

Seventy-one-year-old Patricia Hughes, who lived at Rous Memorial Court in Old Station Road, died in a blaze at the LA Hotel in the resort of Lapta on Friday.

Mrs Hughes had been accompanied on the holiday by her long-time partner Pat McGhee, who is believed to have sustained a minor injury.

The fire at the Cyprus hotel which claimed the life of Patricia Hughes. Picture: Yeniduzen (25578795)

There has been much speculation in the local media about the cause of the fire. Among visitors to the scene was the Prime Minister of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, who spoke to police and fire service teams and said a ‘full investigation’ would be carried out into the tragedy.

Mrs Hughes and Mr McGhee, who were on a Christmas break, had lived at their Racing Welfare flat in Rous Memorial Court for about eight years, having previously lived in another of the charity’s properties in Jack Jarvis Close.

Patricia Hughes, right, who lost her life in a hotel fire in Cyprus on Friday, pictured meeting the Princess Royal in 2012.

One neighbour described Mrs Hughes as ‘a lovely person’ who enjoyed holidays abroad and visits to Ireland where she had family.

“Pat was friendly and sociable but she didn’t mix much because she had problems with her hearing,” she said.

The neighbour said she had felt sorry for Mrs Hughes who had been widowed at quite a young age and had then lost Mark, one of her sons, to a drugs overdose.

Amy Wrighton, Racing Welfare’s manager for the East, said Mrs Hughes’s death had been a ‘real shock’.

“We are incredibly said to lose such a lovely person. The ‘two Pats’ as we called them had been on one of our holidays to Spain and we knew her well,” said Amy.

“It is so sad, especially at this time of year, for such an awful thing to happen to two people who just wanted a lovely holiday.”

Back in 2012 Mrs Hughes was one of the residents introduced to the Princess Royal when she visited Rous Memorial Court to officially open a £1.8 million housing project which created 16 affordable flats for racing and stud staff.

The fire which claimed her life, had reportedly started in the first-floor room she and Mr McGhee were staying in.

It had then spread to neighbouring rooms and along the hotel corridor.

It was brought under control by firefighters within about two hours.

The hotel building had to be evacuated and it is understood 10 people needed hospital treatment for their injuries, none of which were said to be serious.

The mayor of Lapta, Mustafa Aktug, described how hotel residents had tried to escape the smoke and flames by climbing out on to their balconies.

“We took them from the balconies with a municipal forklift which was passing the area,” he said.

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was aware of Mrs Hughes’s death.

“Our staff are supporting the family of a British woman, who died in Lapta in the north of Cyprus,” he said.

