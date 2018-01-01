Hit-and-run victim closer to Paralympic dream

Shaun Whiter, who lost both his legs in a hit-and-run accident, is closer to pursuing his Paralympic dreams after being selected for a prestigious training programme.

Less than 18 months after the road accident just outside Newmarket which changed his life, the 29- year-old has been chosen for the GB rowing team’s programme development squad set up to identify Paralympic athletes.

“I am delighted to have got through to the development squad. It has been set up with one eye on the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020 – though I think the next one in Paris might be a more realistic aim for me,” said Shaun, who in July married his fiancee Charlotte. The couple have also agreed to be ambassadors for the GeeWizz charitable foundation,which raises funds to support families in Suffolk and Norfolk living with a disability or cancer. and is headed by Gina Long.

“I would like to congratulate Shaun on this fantastic achievement,” she said. “I am proud to support him and Charlotte every step of the way – he is a true inspiration to us all.”

Shaun’s potential rowing talent was spotted at a trial at Bisham Abbey earlier this month after he had impressed coaches during an intensive four-week training programme.

“I will now go back to Cantabs Rowing Club and start focusing on improving my river time, getting my technique right, making the necessary dietary requirements and doing a lot of strength and conditioning work,” he said.