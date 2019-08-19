Newmarket’s national horseracing heritage centre is to cut the cost of its annual pass to £10 for local residents.

Professor Steven Parissien, the new chief executive of Palace House in Newmarket, told town councillors he wanted more local people to visit the centre as part of his overall aim to double visitor numbers by 2025.

It had been hoped that the museum, which also includes a gallery of sporting art housed in the neighbouring Palace House Mansion, would attract 45,000 visitors a year when it was first opened by the Queen in 2016, but only around 25,000 went through its doors last year.

Prof Parissien told members of the community services committee there were lots of new initiatives planned which would be unveiled over the next few months including working with the BBC and with other local tourist attractions.

Cllr Rachel Hood, who is chairman of the heritage centre trustees said: “We are extremely fortunate to have Dr Parissien.”