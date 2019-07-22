Temperatures in Newmarket are expected to hit 33°C this week as a heatwave hits the county.

The Met Office has warned of 'exceptionally warm' temperatures reaching 'heatwave thresholds' in some places.

It comes as hot air from France and Spain spreads across much of England and Wales.

Temperatures are set to climb this week. Pictured: children enjoying last year's heat at the old memorial hall fountain (14103302)

Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: "Temperatures will increase daily across much of England and Wales as hot air is drawn up from France and Spain.

"Temperatures could reach 34°C by Wednesday in parts of central, southern or eastern areas and heatwave thresholds are likely to be reached in some places.”

This week, the thermometer in Newmarket will reach as high as 27°C today, 31°C tomorrow and on Wednesday, and peaking at 33°C on Thursday. At the end of the week temperatures are forecast to cool off slightly to 24°C on Friday and 23°C on Saturday and Sunday.