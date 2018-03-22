Here is when you can learn how to use Newmarket's defibrillators

Newmarket Town Council has launched a community initiative to train residents how to use the increasing number of potentially life-saving defibrillators in the town.

The project is being led by Cllr Philippa Winter, chairman of the council’s community services committee.

A training day will be held at the town’s memorial hall on Saturday, May 12, when there will be two training sessions, one at 11am and the other at 2pm.

The sessions will be open to all residents aged 16 and over and anyone interested should register in advance with the town council as soon as possible by ringing Jill on 01638 667227 or email admin@newmarket.gov.uk

The sessions will deal with basic life support, CPR and how to use a defibrillator. Sites for the machines currently include the memorial hall, The Severals pavilion and Tattersalls.