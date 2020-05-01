In a special message to readers, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has implored the West Suffolk community to 'stick with' the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Mr Hancock, MP for West Suffolk, also praised the 'dedication and commitment' of staff at West Suffolk Hospital, working in care homes and those on the front line.

He said: "I pay tribute to our fantastic NHS employees and those who work in the social care sector who have done the most incredible job during these desperately difficult times.

Matt Hancock, Health Secretary (34183928)

"I don't underestimate for a moment the amount of dedication and commitment shown by those people working at West Suffolk Hospital and in care homes in my constituency of West Suffolk, as well as those working further afield.

"It's that same dedication and commitment that has also been shown by the public to follow the government's guidelines to stay at home so we can protect the NHS and save lives.

"I appreciate the huge sacrifice that people are making, but we need them to stick with it for a bit longer in order to prevent a second peak of the virus.

"Everyone has done so amazingly well so far, we are heading in the right direction and flattening the curve."

