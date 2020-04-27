Hazardous response team sent to Newmarket house

A hazardous response team attended a house in Newmarket's Studlands Park earlier today.

At 11.18am the East of England Ambulance Service attended an property in Aureole Walk after reports of a person being unwell.

Three ambulances, the hazardous area response team and an ambulance officer were sent to the house.

Aureole Walk, Newmarket. Picture: Google (34051076)

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said one person was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further care.

Eyewitnesses also reported a Suffolk Fire and Rescue engine at the scene.

The emergency vehicles are no longer at the Studlands Park address.

