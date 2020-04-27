Hazardous response team sent to Newmarket house
Published: 16:05, 27 April 2020
| Updated: 16:15, 27 April 2020
A hazardous response team attended a house in Newmarket's Studlands Park earlier today.
At 11.18am the East of England Ambulance Service attended an property in Aureole Walk after reports of a person being unwell.
Three ambulances, the hazardous area response team and an ambulance officer were sent to the house.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said one person was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further care.
Eyewitnesses also reported a Suffolk Fire and Rescue engine at the scene.
The emergency vehicles are no longer at the Studlands Park address.
