Hazardous response team sent to Newmarket house

By Dan Barker
Published: 16:05, 27 April 2020
 | Updated: 16:15, 27 April 2020

A hazardous response team attended a house in Newmarket's Studlands Park earlier today.

At 11.18am the East of England Ambulance Service attended an property in Aureole Walk after reports of a person being unwell.

Three ambulances, the hazardous area response team and an ambulance officer were sent to the house.

Aureole Walk, Newmarket. Picture: Google (34051076)
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said one person was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further care.

Eyewitnesses also reported a Suffolk Fire and Rescue engine at the scene.

The emergency vehicles are no longer at the Studlands Park address.

