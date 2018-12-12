Have your say on the future of Newmarket's High Street

Newmarket's clock tower (5970115)

Town residents are being invited to have their say on proposed improvements to Newmarket High Street.

The Newmarket Vision group, which includes retailers, residents and business representatives, has been working on a design brief which includes a number of proposals aimed at making the whole area more attractive.

“This is a very exciting project for everyone associated with the Vision and we obviously want the people of the town to get behind it,” said Vision chairman Richard Goss.

“ We want to improve the High Street for everyone, retailers and residents alike, and have come up with a number of proposals we hope will help us to do this. Now we want to find out what our residents think and hear about any ideas they have. Their views will then be part of our discussions as we move the project forward.”

This is what Newmarket's High Street looked like in the 1950s

Some of the key features in the brief include proposals on how best to manage parking and taxi ranks, the possibility of planting trees, improving the environment for pedestrians, ‘decluttering’ the street of unnecessary signs and street furniture and lighting and CCTV.

Two of the key areas identified for improvement are the junction of Sun Lane and Wellington Street with the High Street and The Avenue junction, and the area outside the memorial hall, for which preliminary designs have been drawn up.

To take part in the survey online, go to westsuffolk.gov.uk/newmarketvision or you can pick up a paper copy from the town council at the memorial hall.

Responses should be received by by 5pm on Friday, January 25, 2019.