‘Green’ church wins eco award

Glastonbury has binned its portable toilets which had traumatised revellers for decades, and now a Suffolk church has followed suit.

St Andrew’s Church, in Freckenham, has installed a waterless loo to reduce its environmental impact and is the first Anglican church to win the Eco Church bronze award.

The church, which has no running water, empties the lavatory once a year to produce compost that can be used to fertilise its gardens.

St Andrew’s has also switched its electricity supplier to a 100 per cent renewable source and has started to collect roof water.

The Rev Canon Sandie Barton, Diocesan Environment Officer who is also Freckenham’s parish priest, said: “These are relatively simple steps for any church to take, but when you think that there are over 450 Anglican churches across Suffolk, many of which are already deeply involved for caring for the environment, you begin to see what a huge impact that can make if we all work together.”