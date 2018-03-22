Good samaritans step in to help Newmarket burglary victim

Local good Samaritans have rallied round and raised over £1,000 to make the home of a Newmarket pensioner secure after he was targeted by walk-in thieves who left him so terrified it was five hours before he was able to raise the alarm.

Last month, two teenage thieves walked through the insecure front door of 66-year-old Robin Murkin’s Newmarket home.

“I was watching television at about 3.30 in the morning when two young people came rushing in from the front door,” said Robin, who was terrified when the intruders swore at him and told him not to move.

Robin, who has learning difficulties and cerebral palsy, said: “I was frozen in my seat while they went through my purse and my money tins.”

The thieves also took his summer and winter jackets along with his mobile phone.

After being in the house for about five minutes, the youths left, but so terrified was Robin that he remained in his chair for about five hours until his carers arrived the next morning. It was only then the police were called.

“I was really shocked. I was really frustrated that I could not do anything,” said Robin, who has lived in Newmarket for 53 years.

After being told about the break-in by a neighbour, Mick Smith, who runs community Facebook page Newmarket Area Neighbourhood Watch, started an appeal to help raise money to make Robin’s house secure and to fix the inadequate front door which had allowed thieves to get in.

Well-wishers raised £1,450 to help bring the security of Robin’s house up to standard and a new front door donated by Burwell-based company Centurion Home Improvements, were fitted on Monday.

Tim Goldson, who runs the company, said: “Mick explained the situation and how it affected Robin. When I spoke to my suppliers we thought that it would be nice to put something back into the community and help Robin out.”

“A lot of people are being very kind to me,” said Robin, who thanked everyone who had donated.

His house now also has window alarms, a new back door, a special mobile phone with an emergency button, and a CCTV system to deter any future thieves.

“He’s going to be very secure now,” said Mick, who added he had been surprised by the response to the appeal. He said the extra money raised would be used for additional improvements to Robin’s home.

“It has been a real community effort,” Mick said. “From the bottom of my heart I thank everyone who has given money and offered their time. By the summer we are hoping to have Robin in a lot more comfortable living conditions.”