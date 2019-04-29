Laureate Community Academy, Newmarket (9330117)

A Newmarket primary school has retained its ‘good’ rating following an Ofsted inspection.

Laureate Community Academy was praised in inspector Paul Wilson’s report for providing a ‘happy and caring’ learning environment.

He said the leadership team at the Exning Road school had maintained a good quality of education since the last inspection in 2016, shortly before it joined multi-academy trust, the Unity Schools Partnership.

In his report to head teacher David Perkins, Mr Wilson said: “You have an accurate view of the school’s many strengths and of what could be even better.”

Among those strengths, Mr Wilson highlighted pupils’ well-being, safeguarding and governance. He described pupils as being polite, confident and welcoming and said good relationships within the school contributed to a ‘purposeful learning atmosphere.”

An issue with non-attendance had been effectively addressed and attendance was now above the national average. In the classroom, boys and girls were making ‘strong progress’ in reading and writing, while in mathematics there had also been good progress although more challenging activities could be provided for the most able pupils.

Mr Perkins said he was delighted with the good rating.

“This is testimony to the hard work of so many – staff, parents, pupils, governors and supporters of the school. We are very proud of the education we provide, in and out of the classroom, and we will continue to work hard to ensure the best possible outcomes for all our students.”