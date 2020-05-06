Good news for gardeners as West Suffolk's brown bin collections to restart next month

It’s good news for gardeners in West Suffolk as brown bins are set to be collected again after a nine week hiatus.

West Suffolk Council will restart its garden waste collection from June 1 after it stopped collections on March 30 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the government ordered people to stay at home more than 40 staff said they couldn’t work because they had to shield themselves or someone vulnerable in their home.

When the district restarts the service next month council leader John Griffiths said it will return “in a way that is safe for all, robust to cope with future issues and more environmentally friendly”.

The Conservative leader said: "I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding and our communities who have shown their appreciation with pictures, gifts and messages of support for our staff, including our bin crews. This has really helped make a very challenging job much easier."

Some collection days may change, with the authority set to tell users if it has, and those with a brown bin will not be left out of pocket with the period of suspension being added to the current subscription year.

The West Suffolk Garden Collection Waste Service had 30,000 customers last year and collects about 12,000 tonnes of garden waste a year, which is composted and returned to the land as soil improver.

