Good causes in and around Newmarket can apply for a £500 grant from Tesco

Newmarket community groups and charities who have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak are being invited to apply for a grant of £500 as part of supermarket giant Tesco's £30 million support scheme.

Groups like foodbanks, social isolation groups, and charities working with homeless people can apply for the money, with the scheme replicated across Tesco supermarkets across the country.

If you are a group in and around Newmarket who could benefit from funding you should apply online at tescobagsofhelp.org.uk.

Manager of Newmarket Tesco Alistair Thompson with staff (32844103)

As well as the £1m funding to support charities near the company's stores, part of the support scheme will see Tesco provide an additional £15 million worth of food to foodbanks FareShare and the Trussell Trust, and will focus £2m from its existing Bags for Life project into the grant scheme.

The company is also donating funds to the British Red Cross.

Dave Lewis, the supermarket's chief executive, said: “Our stores are at the heart of the communities we serve and as well as supporting our customers and colleagues, we want to help those who need it most, locally.

"We will significantly boost our food donations programme, to ensure food banks and community groups have the supplies they need; whilst giving extra resources to the British Red Cross and focus our Bags of Help scheme to deliver more community support where its most needed at this difficult time.”

