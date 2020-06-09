Godolphin’s Covid charity challenge

Employees of Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin racing organisation, both in Newmarket, and across the world, are doing their bit to raise money for local Covid-19 charities.

Together, as part of the Godolphin Winning Line Challenge, they have been set a target of 28,300 miles (45,545km) which is the number of miles connecting Godolphin locations across the world.

And until Friday, June 26, they will be running, walking, swimming, riding, or cycling as many miles as they can to reach the target and raise funds, as well as keeping themselves active and healthy.

Nigel Goodenough is ready to ride for the Godolphin Winning Line Challenge

Hugh Anderson, managing director of Godolphin UK and Dubai, said: “The Godolphin operation worldwide has adapted with great agility to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic; we have done everything we can to keep going throughout a very difficult period for everyone.

“Away from our farms and the racetracks it has been great to see so many of our staff carrying out fantastic work in their local areas but this sees us take our community spirit to the next level as we all come together to take on this challenge. 28,300 miles is a long way, around the whole world in 36 days, if we all do our bit then I hope to see us cross that winning line together on June 26.

Practice starting stalls provide a good exercise frame for Ciska Groen

“Everything we raise will go to our charities to help our communities and our industry.”

On his bike... box driver Greg Davis

It’s not the first time Godolphin employees in Newmarket have pulled on their trainers to raise funds for good causes. In 2016 the inaugural Godolphin 1,000-Mile Challenge saw staff running, jogging and walking round the Moulton Paddocks estate, home to trainer Charlie Appleby, and raising money for local good causes including Newmarket-based Racing Welfare, the Magpas Air Ambulance and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Ursula Ransom, who is a keen runner

Read more CoronavirusNewmarket