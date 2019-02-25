Extension at Newmarket's community hospital, Exning Road (7402579)

Proposals for the £1.3million extension to accommodate Newmarket’s Oakfield Surgery at the town’s hospital have been approved.

Work on the new building is expected to start later this year with an estimated completion date of January 2020.

Oakfield Surgery’s current Vicarage Road base, which caters for around 7,000 patients, is set to be redeveloped with 10 homes after planning permission was approved last year.

The relocation of the GP practice is seen as the first step in developing the Exning Road hospital as a wellbeing hub for the town.

The new surgery will be single storey, with a similar design to the existing hospital buildings, and will provide a number of consulting and treatment rooms and meeting rooms, as well as offices and staff facilities.

Paul Cross, portfolio optimisation manager at NHS Property Services, said: “We look forward to developing the new building and providing the surgery’s patients, doctors and staff with brand new facilities.

“The move to the hospital site also be a significant first step in developing additional primary care facilities to complement the services already provided by the hospital.”