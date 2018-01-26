George Ezra to headline Newmarket Nights in August

George Ezra has been announced as the latest act of the Newmarket Nights summer season.

The four times platinum singer will be taking to the stage on August 17. One of the biggest selling male artists of the decade, his debut single Budapest rocketed to the top 10 and charted around the world.

George joins James Blunt, Craig David, and Plan B on the Newmarket Nights bill.

Combining the thrills of racing and live music, Newmarket Nights has hosted tens of thousands of fans.

Amy Starkey, regional director of Jockey Club racecourses, said: "George has been a firm favourite of the festival circuit for a few years, so we are delighted he will be joining our sizzling hot music line-up this summer."

Tickets go on sale on Monday at thejockeyclublive.co.uk.