General election means Newmarket cinema scheme is put on hold

A district council has had to delay its cinema plans for Newmarket because of the general election.

Later this month West Suffolk Council's cabinet was expected to pass the cinema's business case and send it to December's full council for approval - an important part of progressing the Fred Archer Way complex.

But, because of next month's general election, the authority has taken the decision to put its plans on hold. The district is also pausing progress on the Climate Change and Environment taskforce.

Newmarkert cinema plans (21705065)

A West Suffolk Council spokesman said: “Due to the pre-election period which puts certain restraints on councils and what they can publicise West Suffolk Council has reviewed the papers that were due to come before the authority during this time.

"In particular councils have to take care where items may be or have been part of an election campaign.

Newmarket used to have two cinema complexes. The Doric Cinema, in Newmarket High Street, closed in 1964

"With this in mind two items which were due to be discussed by cabinet in November will be moved to a later date sometime after the general election.

"These are Newmarket Cinema and the progress on the Climate Change and Environment taskforce. We continue to keep this under review.”

The cinema is a long talked about project for the town and in March the district backed commissioning the £190,000 business case alongside a further £20,000 car park study. When councillors backed the project, it was expected to be approved this autumn.