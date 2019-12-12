When polling stations close at 10pm across West Suffolk and South East Cambridgeshire, hundreds of ballot boxes are set to be picked up and ferried to counting halls.

Counting staff will be joining hundreds of teams the country, organising the votes into bundles and counting each and every last ballot.

But first indication as to how the vote has gone will come at 10pm when the results of the nationwide exit poll are released.

The Newmarket Journal and its sister titles will be running live coverage online from the constituency counts - and this is when results are expected.

In West Suffolk, the result is expected to be announced by about 3am.

In South East Cambridgeshire votes are expected to be counted at about 5am.

In Newmarket and the surrounding town's and villages neighbouring constituencies are all within this two hour window, with Bury St Edmunds, Central Suffolk & North Ipswich, South Suffolk, and South West Norfolk all expected at about 4am.

Eyes should be Suffolk's only swing seat Ipswich. If the Tories' Tom Hunt takes the town seat, there is a good chance the country will have a Conservative government. The result should be announced at about 4am.

South Cambridgeshire could cause an upset, with the Liberal Democrats hoping to oust the Conservatives. This result is expected about 3am.

And the election season might not be over in Newmarket. District and county councillor Robin Millar is fighting to win Aberconwy for the Conservatives and, if he wins, it is unlikely he would continue in his position and there could be a byelection in the town. Results are expected to be announced at 3.30am.

These are the approximate timings for each constituency, which are subject to change over the course of the night.

