General Election 2019: Polling stations open across West Suffolk and South East Cambridgeshire

Polling stations in West Suffolk and South East Cambridgeshire have opened in what has been branded the most important general election in decades.

The stakes are high with the outcome of today's vote set to shape the face of the nation for generations.

The election was finally agreed by MPs in October after months of Brexit deadlock and Boris Johnson, of the Conservative Party, becoming prime minister in the summer.

Polling stations have now opened, and you have until 10pm to vote.(24037398)

In the turbulent months since Theresa May quit, it saw Tories resign from or be kicked out of their party because of disagreement with Mr Johnson's Brexit policy.

The first December election since 1923, the Conservative Party will be hoping 2019 will not be a repeat result.

In 1923 Tory Stanley Baldwin won most seats but, after a surge in support for the Labour Party and the Liberals, a hung parliament produced the first ever Labour government with Ramsay MacDonald as prime minister.

In West Suffolk there are four candidates asking for your vote, with incumbent Tory MP Matt Hancock hoping to return to the House of Commons.

Standing against him is Labour's Claire Unwin, the Green Party's Donald Allwright, and the Liberal Democrats' Elfreda Tealby-Watson.

In South East Cambridgeshire Lucy Frazer is looking to be re-elected as the constituency's Conservative MP.

Standing against her is Labour's James Bull, Liberal Democrat Pippa Haylings, and independent candidate Dr Edmund Fordham.

You can find your allotted polling station on your polling card, which should have been posted to you if you are registered to vote.

Stations are open between 7am and 10pm.

If there is a queue at your polling station, and the station closes while you are in the line, you are still entitled to cast your vote.

Reporters from the Journal, and its sister papers across the area, will be covering the counts after polls close today with live updates throughout the night.

