Matt Hancock has been re-elected as the MP for West Suffolk, increasing his majority as the country looks set to back a majority Conservative government.

Mr Hancock secured the backing of 33,842 votes in the first December election for almost 100 years.

The health secretary won more of the vote than in 2017, increasing his majority for the third time running.

Election count Newmarket Leisure centre 2019 Matt Hancock wins in West Suffolk Picture by Mark Westley. (24137618)

"I am really, really pleased. I love being the MP for West Suffolk, it has been a real honour over the past nine and a half years and so I am delighted to be re-elected," said Mr Hancock.

"I am obviously thrilled to be re-elected with an increased majority, not least because I have always wanted to have a positive optimistic politics and that is the case I have tried to make in this election campaign. It hasn't always worked out that way this time around but I hope we can return to that because it is very clear the voters of West Suffolk want to have that sort of positive campaigning."

West Suffolk result (24140057)

In what is shaping up to be a brutal night for the Labour Party, Claire Unwin secured the backing of 10,648 votes.

Elfreda Tealby–Watson, of the Liberal Democrats, won 4,685 votes. Donald Allwright, of the Green Party, won 2,262 votes.

Turn out was 64.56 per cent.

