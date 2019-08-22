GCSE Results 2019: Pupils in Newmarket, Mildenhall and Soham get their grades

The wait is over and students are discovering if they have made the grade today as they collect their GCSE results.

Pupils across the area opened their results this morning, hoping to secure the benchmark of grade 4 or above, which is considered a 'standard pass' in all subjects.

Students at Newmarket Academy have been praised by headteacher Nick Froy for their 'incredibly hard work'.

Students from Soham Village College: Emily Paillot, Millie Churley, Eloise Satchell, Kris Winkel, Benjamin Revie, Max Airey and Adam Bristow.

Almost 60 per cent of GCSE students at Mildenhall College Academy got a grade 4 or above in English and Maths.

And at Soham Village College students were celebrating a string of students who won the top marks in many of their subjects.

Grading explained

In 2017 a new grading system was introduced, following a numerical format rather than letters and the system has been rolled out to more subjects this year.

Grade 9, 8, and 7 are broadly equivalent to an A* or A.

Grades 6, 5, and 4 are equivalent to B and C grades.

Grade 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade.

A 3 would be broadly similar to a D grade.

Grade 2 and 1 are grades E, F and G.

The new grades were introduced in England as a measure to make the qualifications tougher. By 2020 all GCSE's will be graded from 9-1.

It was part of a new curriculum which was introduced by former education secretary Michael Gove.

