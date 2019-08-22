GCSE Results 2019: Newmarket Academy

Pupils at Newmarket Academy opened their GCSE results today, with the school's headteacher praising their hard work.

The Exning Road school had 147 Year 11 students sitting the exams, with more than half getting the equivalent of A* to C.

Overall students have made greater than national average levels of progress from their starting points.

Fred Kirk and Lily Milbank at Newmarket Academy (Picture: Mark Westley)

Nick Froy, headteacher at Newmarket Academy, said: "There have been further improvements in many subjects and we are pleased with what our students have achieved.

"The students at the Academy have worked incredibly hard to secure the platform to their future success. We are looking forward of hearing of their bright and exciting futures.

Newmarket Academy GCSE results day (Picture by Mark Westley)

"The school has had a fantastic year and with the year-long refurbishment coming to an end we are in a good place to drive further forward and make this school an outstanding beacon of success for our community."

Notable achievements included Fred Kirk, who scored eight grade 9s and two grade 8s. He also achieved an A grade at Free Standing Maths Qualification - which is equivalent to an AS Level.

Riley Doyle achieved two grade 9s, five grade 8s, and two grade 7s, while Lily Milbank achieved five grade 9s, and four grade 8s.

Mr Froy added: "These results confirm the academy's transformation and shows this is a school where the students and teachers work effectively together for every child.

"The school continues to be ambitious and has the support of its community to be able to realise its aspiration to be the outstanding school the community of Newmarket so clearly deserves."

Tim Coulson, chief executive of the Samuel Ward Academy Trust which runs the school, congratulated pupils and staff for their hard work.

"The Unity Schools Partnership is very proud of all their achievements and we wish the young people every success as they go onto the next stage of their lives," he said.

For full reporting and pictures, see Thursday's Newmarket Journal.