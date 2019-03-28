Gang forces its way into a Newmarket flat in targeted robbery

Churchill Court, Newmarket (8136351)

A gang of five men forced their way into a Newmarket flat in a targeted attack.

On Tuesday at about 9.20pm five men knocked on a Churchill Court door and, when opened, forced their way into the property.

As they entered the flat, which is just off Rowley Drive, one of the occupants was assaulted and another was forced to the floor and the gang made off with a laptop and four mobile phones.

The two people inside sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Any witnesses should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 37/17162/19. A report can also be made online via the force website.

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."