Future of Burwell's Spring Close Montessori in doubt after damning Ofsted report

The future of two village pre-schools is in doubt following reports from government Ofsted inspectors.

Christine Hobbs, who manages the Spring Close Montessori pre-schools in Burwell and Reach, is understood to be appealing Ofsted’s decision to close a children’s club she also runs in Burwell. She was unavailable for comment yesterday.

Just three-and-a-half years after it was rated outstanding, Burwell’s Spring Close Montessori did not meet the requirements of a welfare requirements notice, with the owner said to be ‘failing to recognise the impact that breaches of the order have on the safety of children’ and was rated inadequate.

The pre-school in Reach, also known as Spring Close Montessori, was told that it required improvement.

Earlier this year Ofsted found that The Wrap Around Club, a Burwell breakfast and after-school club run by Ms Hobbs, put a child ‘at significant risk of harm’ after she

was locked in the village’s Trinity Church for about two hours.

An Ofsted spokesman said: “As a result of the incident at The Wrap Around Club, all provision registered with this provider is being cancelled. This includes the Spring Close Montissori nursery.”