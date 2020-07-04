Funeral of RAF Lakenheath airman being live streamed online

The funeral of an RAF Lakenheath airman who died after his jet crashed is being live streamed now.

First Lt. Kenneth 'Kage' Allen, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, is being laid to rest at Mountain Green Cemetery, Utah today (July 4).

Lt. Allen was killed when his F-15C Eagle went down on June 15, 74 nautical miles off Flamborough Head on the Yorkshire coast.

Kage Allen with wife Hannah. Picture: Facebook

His funeral is being live streamed on Facebook.