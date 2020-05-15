Frankie rides in with delivery of drinks for Newmarket's hospital

Frankie Dettori has delivered the first consignment of 1,000 bottles of wellness hydration drink, iPRO to Newmarket Hospital as part of his effort to support NHS staff in the battle against coronavirus.

The three-time champion jockey, a shareholder in iPRO, is planning further donations over the coming weeks as he keeps busy pending the restart of racing.

“We are going to deliver 100,000 bottles in total, although obviously not all at once,” said Frankie.

Frankie Dettori with Sue Smith, right, head of My WiSH Charity, which supports West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, and Newmaket Hospital staff.

“We have started with Newmarket Hospital, but we will also be sending much need drinks to multiple NHS hospital sites across the UK over the coming weeks.”

The drinks will be of particular value to staff who are at risk from dehydration after prolonged periods wearing PPE.

