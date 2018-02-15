Frankel the fund-raiser

Legendary racehorse, now successful stallion, Frankel who celebrated his tenth birthday at Cheveley’s Banstead Manor Stud on Sunday is doing his bit to support an online fund-raising campaign to build a new children’s hospice in Norfolk.

Stud owner Juddmonte Farms has contributed £1,000 by buying a special gold brick as part of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) Buy a Brick, campaign which is helping to fund the £10 million building project.

Work began on the purpose-built hospice in Framingham Earl when the appeal reached £7 million and it is hoped the brick campaign will help raise the remaining £3 million.

So far, individuals, community groups and businesses have bought 98 bricks, bringing in £16,420.

Frankel is already an EACH Ambassador and Simon Mockridge, Juddmonte’s UK stud director, said: “Juddmonte has been a proud supporter of EACH for six years and we’re particularly honoured by Frankel’s role as ambassador. We’re very pleased to donate a gold brick and look forward to continuing our support of this fantastic charity that provides such an excellent service to local children and their families.”

Bricks can be bought in memory of a loved one, as a gift or to visibly show support for the project and prices start at just £20.

Anyone wishing to get involved in the campaign should go to each.org.uk/buyabrick for more information.