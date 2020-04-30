Frank-ly fabulous Dettori’s donation to Newmarket Hospital staff

Jockey Frankie Dettori has joined the fight against coronavirus by donating 1,000 free health drinks to NHS staff.

The Newmarket-based racing legend, who is a shareholder in top hydration drinks company iPRO, said: “It’s a little gesture and our way of saying thanks for what a great job the NHS is doing. Hopefully the drinks will help.”

He plans to personally deliver the bottles to Newmarket hospital. “It’s my local hospital and we try to support the brilliant staff there,” he said. “As soon as I’m given the green light, I want to drive the truck there and hand over the drinks personally.”

Frankie Dettori with some of the health drinks he is donating to staff at Newmarket Hospital.

The hospital has 100 NHS staff working on the virus frontline and also become a virus testing centre.

Dettori, 49, is also helping to raise £100,000 for the NHS through the Equestrian Relief initiative and has launched an appeal for the Red Cross in his native Italy. And two of his most successful equine partners, wondermare Enable and dual Gold Cup winner Stradivarius, trained in Newmarket by John Gosden, have been carrying the NHS Rainbow logo on their training sheets.

