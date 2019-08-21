Four teenagers and a man arrested after string of assaults targeting women in Newmarket

Four teenagers and a 22-year-old man have been arrested after liquid - thought to be fruit juice - was squirted into the faces of women in Newmarket and Barton Mills.

On Monday between 2.45pm and 3.30pm three assaults took place in the Tesco car park in Willie Snaith Road.

Shortly after Another attack took place in the car park of Wickes and another at the BP garage in Bury Road.

The gang were taken to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning and bailed until September 13

Suffolk Police are also investigating the theft of bottles of fruit juice from the garage's Marks and Spencer store immediately before the assault took place.

And yesterday at about 9.30am another similar attack was reported at McDonald's at the Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills, just outside Mildenhall.

Police said the offenders were travelling in a white Transit van.

The victims are said to be shaken as a result of the incidents and some women experienced pain and stinging in their eyes, but they were otherwise unharmed.

Today police said they have arrested five men - two 18 year old's and a 17, 19 and 22 year old - in connection with the incident.

A Suffolk Police spokesman asked witnesses or any other victims who have not already spoken to the force to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/49926/19.