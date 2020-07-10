Four dogs and 13 puppies have been stolen from a Suffolk kennels.

A grey and white female cockerpoo, a chocolate female cocker spaniel, a lhasa apso female with seven puppies, a black and white female lhasa and six labrador puppies were taken from Fiveways Kennels, in Barton Mills, yesterday (July 9) at some point between 3.45pm and 6pm.

The cockerpoo and cocker spaniel belonged to a customer - the kennels' first since lockdown after it reopened yesterday.

One of the stolen dogs

Jason Francis, owner of Fiveways Kennels, said they discovered the dogs were missing when they went to walk them and found one of their other dogs with a rope around his neck.

"He had obviously managed to get away from them," he said. "We thought this isn't right, he shouldn't be out."

He said the thieves had managed to get through extensive security measures at the kennels.

One of the stolen dogs

"We have the connection with every single one of our dogs," he said. "They (the culprits) don't care that these dogs have a life and have feelings. It's just purely money, money, money.

"They don't care what happens to them. That's the sad fact."

It follows the theft of a dog from a farm at Holywell Row on Monday and Mr Francis believes there will be more canine thefts.

"This is going to get worse and worse and worse," he said.

"While Covid is about, the price of the dogs is ridiculously stupid across the board.

"It's going to become ridiculous."

The cockerpoo and spaniel belong to a family and Mr Francis said he hopes they can get their dogs back.

The thieves left the mum of the labrador puppies, four of which were black and two were yellow, and he fears they will not survive without her.

He said there were at least two sets of footprints in the mud and believes, one, potentially two, vehicles had parked nearby.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting crime reference 37/38708/20.

Visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

